Reviewing Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 106 5.17 N/A 7.95 14.27

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

On the other hand, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s potential downside is -10.25% and its consensus price target is $106.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has weaker performance than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.