Reviewing Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 0.25 9.03

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.46% and 51.5%. Competitively, Manning & Napier Inc. has 9.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. -0.46% -0.07% 1.48% -0.07% -8.69% 9.64% Manning & Napier Inc. 2.76% 9.85% -0.89% 12.63% -30.31% 26.7%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. was less bullish than Manning & Napier Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Manning & Napier Inc. beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.