Reviewing Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.19
|N/A
|0.25
|9.03
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|0.8%
|0.7%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.46% and 51.5%. Competitively, Manning & Napier Inc. has 9.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|-0.46%
|-0.07%
|1.48%
|-0.07%
|-8.69%
|9.64%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2.76%
|9.85%
|-0.89%
|12.63%
|-30.31%
|26.7%
For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. was less bullish than Manning & Napier Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Manning & Napier Inc. beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
