Reviewing Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s and Its Competitors results

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

The potential upside of the competitors is 133.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s peers beat Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.