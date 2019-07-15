Reviewing Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)’s results

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares and 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares. Comparatively, 0.01% are Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. -0.46% -0.07% 1.48% -0.07% -8.69% 9.64% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -0.58% 1.08% 1.57% 3.1% 4.24% 3.93%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Summary

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.