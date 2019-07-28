Reviewing Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)’s results

Both Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 48 12.21 N/A 1.73 28.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 42.5% 11.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Hamilton Lane Incorporated is $60, which is potential -0.89% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 36.46% and 85.6% respectively. Competitively, Hamilton Lane Incorporated has 8.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. -0.46% -0.07% 1.48% -0.07% -8.69% 9.64% Hamilton Lane Incorporated -2.51% 4.04% 12.51% 29.51% 8.3% 32.27%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. was less bullish than Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.