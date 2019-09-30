Reviewing Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)’s results

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares and 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust on 2 of the 3 factors.