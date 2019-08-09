Reviewing Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)’s results

Both Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 17.08 N/A 0.65 20.03

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares and 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.