Reviewing Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)’s results

Both Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.30 N/A 0.35 47.47

Demonstrates Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.