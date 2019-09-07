Reviewing Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s results

Both Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.46% and 23.47%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.46%
|1.26%
|0.2%
|5.59%
|-3.53%
|10.87%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
