Reviewing Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s results

Both Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.46% and 23.47%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust