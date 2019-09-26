Reviewing Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)’s results

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ashford Inc. 40 0.24 N/A 3.29 10.44

Table 1 highlights Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Ashford Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Ashford Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Ashford Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.46% and 20.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Ashford Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ashford Inc. beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.