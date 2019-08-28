Reviewing Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)’s and Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)’s results

Both Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) and Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Investments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Capital Corporation 18 5.53 N/A 1.94 9.55 Mesa Royalty Trust 12 6.15 N/A 1.18 8.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ares Capital Corporation and Mesa Royalty Trust. Mesa Royalty Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Ares Capital Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Ares Capital Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Mesa Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Mesa Royalty Trust 0.00% 78.3% 65.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ares Capital Corporation and Mesa Royalty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Capital Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Mesa Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Capital Corporation has a 5.67% upside potential and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.3% of Ares Capital Corporation shares and 13.6% of Mesa Royalty Trust shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.48% of Ares Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Capital Corporation 2.15% 3.22% 5.03% 14.54% 10.92% 19.46% Mesa Royalty Trust -8.3% -12.62% -32.57% -22.69% -29.73% -7.71%

For the past year Ares Capital Corporation has 19.46% stronger performance while Mesa Royalty Trust has -7.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Ares Capital Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Mesa Royalty Trust.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors. The fund will also consider investments in industries such as restaurants, retail, oil and gas, and technology sectors. It focuses on investments in Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest regions from its New York office, the Midwest region, from the Chicago office, and the Western region from the Los Angeles office. The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million The fund invests through revolvers, first lien loans, warrants, unitranche structures, second lien loans, mezzanine debt, private high yield, junior capital, subordinated debt, and non-control preferred and common equity. The fund also selectively considers third-party-led senior and subordinated debt financings and opportunistically considers the purchase of stressed and discounted debt positions. The fund prefers to be an agent and/or lead the transactions in which it invests. The fund also seeks board representation in its portfolio companies.