Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.13 N/A 12.15 5.16 Xencor Inc. 35 11.37 N/A 0.65 68.14

Demonstrates Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Xencor Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xencor Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Xencor Inc. has a 1.37 beta which is 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $77, and a 50.33% upside potential. Meanwhile, Xencor Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 13.06%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.1% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Xencor Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Xencor Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.