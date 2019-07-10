Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s results

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 49 3.67 N/A 12.15 4.61 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Risk & Volatility

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, XBiotech Inc. has beta of 0.23 which is 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.47% and an $66.33 average price target. Competitively the average price target of XBiotech Inc. is $13, which is potential 66.03% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that XBiotech Inc. seems more appealing than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.5% and 13.5% respectively. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 37.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67% XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats XBiotech Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.