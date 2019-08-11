Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

This is a contrast between Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.31 N/A 12.15 5.16 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $66.33, and a 22.61% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 37.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8% are Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.