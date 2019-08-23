Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s results

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.37 N/A 12.15 5.16 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.82 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Volatility & Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.23 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $66.33, and a 20.51% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 1,900.00% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 39.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.