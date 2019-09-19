Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

Both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.20 N/A 12.15 5.16 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Analyst Ratings

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 47.28% for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $77.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synthorx Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.