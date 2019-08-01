Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 51 3.80 N/A 12.15 4.61 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00

Demonstrates Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9%

Volatility and Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.68 beta. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.7 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $66.33, while its potential upside is 5.82%. On the other hand, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 277.91% and its average price target is $3.25. Based on the results delivered earlier, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 50.1% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.