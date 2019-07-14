Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

Since Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 49 3.73 N/A 12.15 4.61 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2%

Risk & Volatility

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 67.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.67 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 7.89% at a $66.33 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.7% of Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67% Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.