Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s results

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.28 N/A 12.15 5.16 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 43.76% upside potential and a consensus target price of $77.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.