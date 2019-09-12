Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s results

We are comparing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.20 N/A 12.15 5.16 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 335 4.35 N/A 20.54 14.84

Demonstrates Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Volatility & Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.42. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $77, and a 47.23% upside potential. Competitively Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $425.25, with potential upside of 48.10%. The results provided earlier shows that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.