Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s results

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.67 N/A 12.15 5.16 Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 39.85 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $66.33, and a 9.67% upside potential. Competitively Precision BioSciences Inc. has an average price target of $23.67, with potential upside of 106.18%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Precision BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Precision BioSciences Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.