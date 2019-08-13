Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s results

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.15 N/A 12.15 5.16 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 47.42 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk & Volatility

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc. is 410.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 5.1 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 29.00% for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $66.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.