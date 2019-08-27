Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s results

Both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.32 N/A 12.15 5.16 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Volatility and Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.42 and its 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Oragenics Inc. has a 1.52 beta which is 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $68.5, while its potential upside is 26.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 23.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Oragenics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance while Oragenics Inc. has -47.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Oragenics Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.