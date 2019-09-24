Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s results

We are comparing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 2.96 N/A 12.15 5.16 MyoKardia Inc. 51 117.94 N/A -2.20 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Risk and Volatility

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc.’s 101.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.01 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 59.03% at a $77 average target price. MyoKardia Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $90 average target price and a 63.01% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that MyoKardia Inc. appears more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 82.09% respectively. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than MyoKardia Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors MyoKardia Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.