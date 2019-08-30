Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

We are comparing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.22 N/A 12.15 5.16 Morphic Holding Inc. 22 37.64 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $77, and a 45.59% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 72.97% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Morphic Holding Inc. looks more robust than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 49.9% respectively. About 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 26.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Morphic Holding Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.