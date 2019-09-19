Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s results

This is a contrast between Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.20 N/A 12.15 5.16 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Table 1 demonstrates Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 47.28% upside potential and a consensus price target of $77.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 71.2%. 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.