Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s results

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.32 N/A 12.15 5.16 Jaguar Health Inc. 11 8.78 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Risk & Volatility

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.42 and it happens to be 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Jaguar Health Inc.’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$68.5 is Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 26.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.