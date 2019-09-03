Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s results

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.28 N/A 12.15 5.16 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.31 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Volatility and Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. ImmuCell Corporation on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $77, with potential upside of 45.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance while ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.