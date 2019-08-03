Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s results

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 51 3.72 N/A 12.15 5.16 Cortexyme Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.29% and an $66.33 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 22.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Cortexyme Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.