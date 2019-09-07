Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.19 N/A 12.15 5.16 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.10 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Volatility and Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.42 and it happens to be 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. on the other hand, has 0.64 beta which makes it 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 48.53% for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $77.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 5.2% respectively. About 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.