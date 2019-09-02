Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.28 N/A 12.15 5.16 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.42 beta means Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 42.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s 19.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 45.59% at a $77 consensus price target. On the other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 142.59% and its consensus price target is $9. The data provided earlier shows that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 11.4% respectively. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.