Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s results

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.22 N/A 12.15 5.16 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 45.59% for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $77.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 2.04% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.04% of Biofrontera AG shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Biofrontera AG.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Biofrontera AG.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.