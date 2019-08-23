Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.37 N/A 12.15 5.16 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Volatility & Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.42 and it happens to be 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.98 beta and it is 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $66.33, and a 20.51% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.