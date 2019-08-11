Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s results

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.31 N/A 12.15 5.16 Aravive Inc. 6 11.33 N/A -7.90 0.00

Demonstrates Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.42 beta means Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 42.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Aravive Inc. has a 2.19 beta which is 119.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $66.33, with potential upside of 22.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Aravive Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.