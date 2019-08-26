Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s results

Both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.29 N/A 12.15 5.16 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.25 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Risk and Volatility

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Altimmune Inc.’s 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.05 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 23.45% at a $66.33 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Altimmune Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.