Reviewing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.20 N/A 12.15 5.16 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.56 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.42. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

$77 is Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 47.28%. Meanwhile, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $6.67, while its potential upside is 87.89%. The information presented earlier suggests that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance while Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acorda Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.