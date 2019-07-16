Reviewing Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 560.57 N/A -1.68 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ardelyx Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 0% respectively. 1.1% are Ardelyx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Ardelyx Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.