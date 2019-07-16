Reviewing Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s results

We are contrasting Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 554.02 N/A -1.68 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ardelyx Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ardelyx Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5%

Volatility & Risk

Ardelyx Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.96 beta. In other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has beta of 1.63 which is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ardelyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ardelyx Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s potential upside is 3,382.97% and its average target price is $4.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of Ardelyx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.