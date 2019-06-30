Reviewing Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 586.74 N/A -1.68 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 5 27.49 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ardelyx Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ardelyx Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9%

Volatility & Risk

Ardelyx Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.96. MediWound Ltd.’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Its competitor MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. Ardelyx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ardelyx Inc. and MediWound Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd.’s average target price is $11.67, while its potential upside is 245.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ardelyx Inc. and MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 36.4% respectively. About 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. was more bullish than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.