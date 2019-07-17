Reviewing Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s results

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 567.11 N/A -1.68 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

Ardelyx Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.4. The Current Ratio of rival Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Ardelyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of Ardelyx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.5% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.