Reviewing Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s results

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 532.67 N/A -1.68 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 145.50 N/A -5.99 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4. Competitively, Iterum Therapeutics plc has 4.4 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, which is potential 134.81% upside.

Institutional investors owned 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares and 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. About 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has stronger performance than Iterum Therapeutics plc

Ardelyx Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.