Reviewing Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 754.75 N/A -1.68 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ardelyx Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ardelyx Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4. Competitively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has 13.9 and 13.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ardelyx Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 32.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has 34.64% stronger performance while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.