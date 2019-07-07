Reviewing Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 588.92 N/A -1.68 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.09 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ardelyx Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6%

Volatility & Risk

Ardelyx Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Heat Biologics Inc. has beta of 2.13 which is 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.4. The Current Ratio of rival Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Ardelyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ardelyx Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 1,059.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ardelyx Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 16.2%. About 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has 74.86% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -10% weaker performance.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.