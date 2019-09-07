Reviewing Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 754.75 N/A -1.68 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 186.87 N/A -2.36 0.00

Demonstrates Ardelyx Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Ardelyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has 34.64% stronger performance while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.