Reviewing Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 560.57 N/A -1.68 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 389.19 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Volatility & Risk

Ardelyx Inc.’s 1.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 96.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. CorMedix Inc.’s 2.73 beta is the reason why it is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ardelyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ardelyx Inc. and CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 13.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has stronger performance than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats CorMedix Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.