Reviewing Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 545.30 N/A -1.68 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.34 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ardelyx Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ardelyx Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Volatility and Risk

Ardelyx Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. is 367.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.67 beta.

Liquidity

Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. On the competitive side is, Aytu BioScience Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ardelyx Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 40.1% respectively. About 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.