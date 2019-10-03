Reviewing Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s results

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 4 -0.11 38.86M -1.68 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 14.19M -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ardelyx Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 876,211,950.39% -78.4% -51.2% Atreca Inc. 91,548,387.10% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4. Competitively, Atreca Inc. has 22 and 22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ardelyx Inc. and Atreca Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ardelyx Inc.’s upside potential is 95.44% at a $9 average price target. On the other hand, Atreca Inc.’s potential upside is 163.39% and its average price target is $30. The information presented earlier suggests that Atreca Inc. looks more robust than Ardelyx Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares and 67% of Atreca Inc. shares. Ardelyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend while Atreca Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.