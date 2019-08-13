Reviewing Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 512.19 N/A -1.68 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 17 21.60 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ardelyx Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Volatility & Risk

Ardelyx Inc.’s 1.86 beta indicates that its volatility is 86.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a 1.41 beta and it is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.4. The Current Ratio of rival Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ardelyx Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42 consensus target price and a 233.60% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares and 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. Ardelyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has 34.64% stronger performance while Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.