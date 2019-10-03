Reviewing Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

Since Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 4 -0.11 38.86M -1.68 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 25.32M -2.21 0.00

Demonstrates Ardelyx Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 876,211,950.39% -78.4% -51.2% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 312,207,151.66% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. On the competitive side is, Arcus Biosciences Inc. which has a 12.9 Current Ratio and a 12.9 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ardelyx Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$9 is Ardelyx Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 96.72%. Competitively the average price target of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is $22, which is potential 159.13% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Arcus Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Ardelyx Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ardelyx Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 47.6%. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend while Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.