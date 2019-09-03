Reviewing Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s results

We are contrasting Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 838.11 N/A -1.68 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.55 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ardelyx Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ardelyx Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Risk & Volatility

Ardelyx Inc. has a beta of 1.86 and its 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Amarin Corporation plc’s 1.13 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Ardelyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Ardelyx Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Amarin Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $35.75 average target price and a 138.49% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares and 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. 1.5% are Ardelyx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has weaker performance than Amarin Corporation plc

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.